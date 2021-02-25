Companies / Investors Monthly Hudaco: A ship that was steered through times of crisis BL PREMIUM

Hudaco has a long and rich history in SA. It was formed in 1891 as an industrial supply business by J Hubert Davis, and first listed on the JSE as Hubert Davis and Co in 1938. Today it trades at more than R100 and has a market cap of more than R3bn.

Various acquisitions through the years have expanded the company from its traditional mining and manufacturing focus to a more diversified business to include automotive, communication, alternative energy and security sectors...