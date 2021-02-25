Companies / Investors Monthly EOH: Every underdog has his day EOH’s Stephen van Coller has done a terrific job of executing the first phase of EOH’s turnaround BL PREMIUM

Everyone loves an underdog, but it’s important not to be caught up in the romance. As FM’s business newsmaker of the year (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/features/cover-story/2020-12-17-business-newsmaker-of-the-year-stephen-van-coller/), EOH’s Stephen van Coller has done a terrific job of executing the first phase of EOH’s turnaround.

It speaks volumes that 20% of his performance KPIs was weighted towards "EOH remains a going concern at July 31 2020". EOH was taken to the brink by its corrupt past...