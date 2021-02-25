Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Changes, hard choices and a sad farewell BL PREMIUM

So much has happened since our last edition of last year and our first edition for 2021 that it’s difficult to know where to start.First, I was shocked and saddened at the passing of long-time Investors Monthly advertising manager Nigel Twidale. His enthusiasm and (often) dogged determination will be greatly missed.His career harked back to the days of typewriters, and there was not much he did not know about the print media and its many larger-than-life characters. You’d always get much more than your money’s worth lunching with him.On to happier matters, I do trust it’s been a fruitful couple of months for readers, with most markets now rather buoyant. I suppose most encouraging is that the JSE’s small-cap sector is finally showing some life, driven by robust performances from stouter counters. It’s funny … we knew these companies were well-managed, with resilient business models — the likes of ARB Holdings, Bowler Metcalf, Kaap Agri, AfroCentric, Argent Industrial, Pan African Re...