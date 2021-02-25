Companies / Investors Monthly Are corporate art collections still relevant? SA’s art works sustain the creative thinking it needs, writes Stefan Hundt BL PREMIUM

The worth of a corporate art collection does not reside solely in its current market valuation. Measuring the value of art objectively is almost impossible and, to date, it seems no in-depth studies have attempted to do this beyond the perceptual level.

Much as a curator may want to avoid it, the question of a collection’s precise worth always comes up...