Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: Bowler Metcalf vs Nampak Conservative Bowler Metcalf offers the better package deal as the once mighty Nampak continues to flounder

This is a tale of two similar businesses both involved in packaging. At a point in recent history Nampak was an African packaging titan and Bowler Metcalf a small Cape Town-based family-run specialist plastics company.

How the tides have turned as the fiscally conservative Capetonian came to outshine the aggressive, deal-driven Vaalie and have a larger market value than its erstwhile competitor...