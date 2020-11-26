Companies / Investors Monthly The touch of a button: wealth management goes high-tech The technology that Covid-19 has forced financial advisers to turn to benefits them and their clients, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

When high net worth (HNW) clients trust wealth managers to manage and grow their assets for a fee, they expect above-average returns and hyperpersonalised, high-touch service in return. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it extremely challenging for financial advisers to meet these expectations.

"When the country went into lockdown, we had no choice but to acclimatise ourselves to the fourth industrial revolution," says De Wet van der Spuy, managing executive of Stanlib Multi-Manager...