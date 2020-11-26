Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Grindrod IM rates Grindrod a solid special-situation buy and thinks the share price could double as asset-sale momentum accelerates BL PREMIUM

Grindrod is the remnant of the illustrious 100-year-old shipping and logistics business that was split in June 2018 with the separate listing of Grindrod Shipping on the JSE and Nasdaq.

The aim of the split was to try to unlock the material discount to NAV that had built up in the combined entity...