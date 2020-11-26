Companies / Investors Monthly Pick n Pay: Lockdown or not, prospects are sound BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay is certainly not cheap. However, future cost-saving initiatives will help lift earnings and support dividends over the next two years.

The group operates under three main brands: Pick n Pay, Boxer and TM Supermarkets (a 49% investment in associate TM Supermarkets in Zimbabwe). It trades across owned and franchised stores in seven countries in Southern Africa...