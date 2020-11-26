Companies / Investors Monthly Luxe Holdings: Looking for a gem under the rubble BL PREMIUM

The value destruction for shareholders in Luxe Holdings, including US-based Riskowitz Value Fund and JSE-listed insurance company Conduit Capital, over the past few years has been epic.

The market capitalisation is less than a third of the dividends the group — in its former guise as Taste Holdings — paid in financial 2014 and 2015...