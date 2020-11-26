Low equity funds: Stable and steady does it
26 November 2020 - 08:00
Low equity funds should be the choice for the conservative investor. They aren’t as exposed to a crash in the equity market as a balanced fund, as they are limited to a 40% equity allocation. And they will provide at least some real growth, which is not available from a money market fund.
But recently investors have lost confidence in equity markets, which have battled to provide real returns. Over the past year R12.4bn has been pulled out of low equity or stable funds and almost R57bn has been invested in multi-asset income funds. These differ from the traditional income funds as they can invest up to 10% in equity and up to 25% in property, and in classes such as preference shares. Unlike income funds they have no maximum duration...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now