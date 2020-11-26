Companies / Investors Monthly Kaap Agri: Well set to weather the Covid-19 storm BL PREMIUM

Western Cape-headquartered agricultural business Kaap Agri has more than a century’s involvement in the region’s agricultural sector and has weathered many a storm.

The past few years have been challenging, with a 100-year drought hitting its agricultural heartland sector in the Swartland badly in 2017/2018. Then, just as the company was recovering, the pandemic hit...