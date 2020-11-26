Companies / Investors Monthly Great hopes for SA’s rail plan Everyone will benefit, including private investors and Transnet, writes Donwald Pressly BL PREMIUM

There are two ways of looking at the proposed "open access" policy envisaged for SA’s vast railway network.

The 2,000km of rail lines in the country can be seen as a huge potential asset — ripe for the picking by the private sector — or as a burdensome colonial-era legacy, peppered with anachronistic rolling stock, rapidly being destroyed...