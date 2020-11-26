Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Bye to 2020, and the art of small-cap investing BL PREMIUM

our last edition comes at a bittersweet moment for investors. I think we are finally seeing some local counters stir into life with clear(ish) recovery paths emerging from the frustrating Covid-19 lockdown(s).Deep-value positions are starting to pay off, and a few of those that needed to resort to rights issues appear to be finding a bit of traction. Hopefully this momentum will seep into the new year.Of course, the number of delisting events on the JSE is reaching alarming levels. As I was writing this column, news of fund manager Anchor’s buyout offer to minority shareholders broke. A week earlier Mazor, the cladding business, did the same. Over the silly season, we might even see a few more cheeky delisting tilts — with no-one around to express outrage.I don’t want to be the bearer of alarming news as we roll into the festive period, but I suspect the JSE will continue to lose listings — especially of the small-cap ilk — into 2021.In fact, I’ll make a prediction. I reckon before ...