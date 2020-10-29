Transaction Capital: High-quality growth stock, but not cheap
29 October 2020 - 06:00
Over the past five years, there have not been many SA Inc companies that have delivered winning risk-adjusted returns to shareholders. Transaction Capital is a standout achiever, with a five-year share price performance of nearly 120%.
It has focused on operating its core competencies at scale, while achieving attractive diversification across just two central pillars.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now