Monthly Trade of the Month: Oceana vs Sea Harvest Seas may be rough, but Sea Harvest looks resilient

IM has long favoured the fishing sector. When the seas are good and quotas are kind, good sector profits can be made.

But now the seas are choppy because of the government’s delays to the new 15-year fishing rights allocation process. The allocation was due in 2020, but may now only be enacted in early 2022.