The rise and rise of ETFs
Passive investment instruments were made for these times, writes Pedro van Gaalen
29 October 2020 - 06:00
The Covid-19 pandemic unleashed extreme volatility across markets in the first half of 2020.
"The uncertainty during March prompted a flood of investment flows out of equity markets as institutional investors moved into safe haven assets …Speculators also bought into and sold out of strategic positions, which increased trading volumes," says Adèle Hattingh, business development and exchange traded products (ETPs) manager at the JSE.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now