TALKING TECHNICALS: Gold vs the greenback In a world of increased money supply, hard assets with finite supply perform well

The two charts shown in this analysis are loosely linked. The first is the US dollar index. This measures the performance of the dollar against a basket of other developed-market currencies to track the broader strength or weakness of the greenback.

The US dollar index comprises six currency pairs. The currencies included are the euro, pound sterling, Japanese yen, Swedish krona, Canadian dollar and the Swiss franc.