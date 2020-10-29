Companies / Investors Monthly REVolution: Gearing up for the electric car market Tesla investors are backing the company to achieve world domination, but the Germans are coming, writes The Finance Ghost BL PREMIUM

The electric vehicle (EV) market is a bit like e-commerce: it dominates the headlines and promises strong growth potential, but it isn’t a particularly profitable model unless companies achieve significant scale.

Motoring consumers have enjoyed healthy competition from several automotive powerhouses across the world, so winner-takes-all economics would be a foreign concept in this space. It’s more common in the Big Tech world, where initial investment is high and only one or two competitors ultimately earn extraordinary profits.