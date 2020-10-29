REVolution: Gearing up for the electric car market
Tesla investors are backing the company to achieve world domination, but the Germans are coming, writes The Finance Ghost
29 October 2020 - 06:00
The electric vehicle (EV) market is a bit like e-commerce: it dominates the headlines and promises strong growth potential, but it isn’t a particularly profitable model unless companies achieve significant scale.
Motoring consumers have enjoyed healthy competition from several automotive powerhouses across the world, so winner-takes-all economics would be a foreign concept in this space. It’s more common in the Big Tech world, where initial investment is high and only one or two competitors ultimately earn extraordinary profits.
