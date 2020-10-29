Pick of the Month: Shoprite
After a few difficult years, Covid-19 seemed to be the jolt that supermarket giant Shoprite needed
29 October 2020 - 06:00
After a few difficult years, Covid-19 seemed to be the jolt that supermarket giant Shoprite needed.
It showed the true proactive qualities of the management team. A Covid-19 strategy was executed quickly and effectively, already starting in January by diverting product sourcing away from international suppliers, and more specifically away from China.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now