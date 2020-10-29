Companies / Investors Monthly JSE industrial mid-caps: Not much in the line of fireworks This month we look at three alchemists of the JSE’s industrial mid-caps which will need to concoct the chemistry necessary for earnings growth in a moribund economy BL PREMIUM

BUY: OMNIA Share price: R35.21 JSE code: OMN

IM has favoured this counter since July, when we rated it a buy at R27.30. The company is a diversified chemicals business with material interest in agricultural fertilisers and related chemicals, and has an explosives and detonator division. It operates domestically in southern Africa and, through the mining unit, in many international markets.