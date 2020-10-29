Hulamin: Time to show some mettle
Hulamin — Jack of all trades, master of none. It’s time to focus, writes Volker Schütte
29 October 2020 - 06:00
The global aluminium industry has grown substantially in the past few decades, driven through increased demand from a growing, industrialised population.
In particular this is due to increased demand from the automotive industry for automotive body sheets as well as for beverage cans and for windows, doors and cladding in the construction industry.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now