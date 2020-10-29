Companies / Investors Monthly High Equity Global Balanced Funds: A fine balance BL PREMIUM

Investors with only modest sums to invest into global markets should look at the high equity global balanced funds at least as the first in their foreign investment journey.

The sector is dominated by familiar names such as Allan Gray, Coronation and Stanlib. By investing in these funds you are not committing to take your money overseas. These funds are denominated in rands (and feed into funds denominated in dollars) and can be included in domestic investment products such as retirement annuities.