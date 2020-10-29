ETFs broaden investor options
Exchange traded funds are efficient and cost-effective, and offer a great deal of diversification, writes Pedro van Gaalen
29 October 2020 - 06:00
Navigating the SA investment landscape is fraught with potential dangers due to weak economic fundamentals, systemic sociopolitical risks, concentration risk in the local market and rand volatility.
In this context, prudent risk-mitigation strategies require diversification across asset classes and geographies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now