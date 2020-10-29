Companies / Investors Monthly ETFs broaden investor options Exchange traded funds are efficient and cost-effective, and offer a great deal of diversification, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

Navigating the SA investment landscape is fraught with potential dangers due to weak economic fundamentals, systemic sociopolitical risks, concentration risk in the local market and rand volatility.

In this context, prudent risk-mitigation strategies require diversification across asset classes and geographies.