Monthly City Lodge: No silver linings for hard-hit hotel industry

City Lodge was founded in 1985, with the opening of its first hotel — City Lodge Randburg (or City Lodge Bryanston as it is now known).

The group listed five years later on the JSE. Since then it has grown acquisitively and organically in both the upmarket and budget hotel categories. In 1995 it acquired 50% of the upmarket Courtyard Suite Hotel (acquiring the other 50% in 2015), and also opened the budget-conscious Road Lodge. In 2013 the group started its African expansion by acquiring a 50% stake in two hotels in Kenya (subsequently taking full ownership). Since then, it has ventured into Namibia, Tanzania and Mozambique, but its SA operations remain dominant in its portfolio.