Aviation: Taking off ... but clouded in uncertainty Will SAA fly again? Will Comair take to the skies once more? The answers aren't clear, writes Donwald Pressly

To fly, or not to fly, that is the question. That bastardised poetic line captures the pandemic scenario that placed aviation on hold.

A few SA airlines, three private and one state-owned, started skeleton services in June and are now operating on most domestic routes, but SA’s big airlines, SAA and Comair, aren’t yet up and running.