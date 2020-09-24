Companies / Investors Monthly investment angling Which fishing company to hook The JSE’s listed fishing sector has had a testing year. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic is clear in companies’ results; but not all have been affected equally BL PREMIUM

BUY: SEA HARVEST GROUP Share price: 1400c JSE code: SHG

IM has been a consistent supporter of the Sea Harvest Group and in the year to date the counter has been remarkably stable, trading only 1.8% lower in highly uncertain times. Its diversification into food some years ago, when Ladismith Cheese was bought, has aided performance and earnings growth, and so has the core fishing extension that came through the acquisition of Viking Fishing.