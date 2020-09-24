investment angling
Which fishing company to hook
The JSE’s listed fishing sector has had a testing year. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic is clear in companies’ results; but not all have been affected equally
24 September 2020 - 08:00
BUY: SEA HARVEST GROUP Share price: 1400c JSE code: SHG
IM has been a consistent supporter of the Sea Harvest Group and in the year to date the counter has been remarkably stable, trading only 1.8% lower in highly uncertain times. Its diversification into food some years ago, when Ladismith Cheese was bought, has aided performance and earnings growth, and so has the core fishing extension that came through the acquisition of Viking Fishing.
