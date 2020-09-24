Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: AVI vs RCL Foods The selection for September is to go long on AVI and short on RCL Foods BL PREMIUM

Calling a long/short on the JSE’s food sector is a stomach-churning task. IM has retained a certain craving for the food sector, as can probably be seen by our extensive coverage of these consumer-focused stocks in this edition.

The mainstays of the JSE’s food sector — and that includes more recent listings like Rhodes Food Group, Sea Harvest and Libstar as well as Brait’s exposure to Premier Group — are, for the most part, a pretty solid bunch.