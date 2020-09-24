Companies / Investors Monthly TALKING TECHNICALS: Bullish on bitcoin Things are looking good for the world’s two biggest cryptocurrencies BL PREMIUM

This column focused a spotlight on the technical breakout in bitcoin in July. That’s when the cryptocurrency popped through the $10,000 resistance level on pretty large volume.

The break above $10,000 was significant, as that was a level where the price had topped out several times over the past year. It’s also a resistance level that joined all the prior tops since the bitcoin price peaked in late 2017.