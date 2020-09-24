Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top stockbrokers: Who’s looking up from the lockdown Covid-19 ensured it would be a challenging year for stockbrokers. Not only was everyone working from home, but clients had rapidly changing needs, writes Colin Anthony BL PREMIUM

As Covid-19 decimated markets after the lockdown was imposed in March, stockbrokers had to scramble to remain fully operational in "work from home" mode — even as trading volumes soared.

The pressure on their service desks was intense as client requests for assistance and guidance rocketed, and they had to switch to online for all client interactions and events.