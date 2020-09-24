Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top stockbrokers: Top tax-free savings accounts Stockbrokers are key providers of TFSAs and many have put in much effort to create a compelling offer for first-time investors to get involved in the stock market BL PREMIUM

A tax-free savings account (TFSA) is an important component of any investment portfolio. Apart from using TFSAs for the obvious benefits of receiving greater returns because you’re not paying tax, they can be used as a top-up to an existing portfolio or to diversify it, for example, to increase exposure to offshore investments or resources, or to save for a long-term goal, such as children’s education.

Stockbrokers are key providers of TFSAs and many have put in much effort to create a compelling offer for first-time investors to get involved in the stock market – and have done so even though profit margins for brokers on such accounts are extremely thin at best. We support those endeavours with a prize for those we think have created the best offerings.