Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top stockbrokers: The broker scores BL PREMIUM

Catering to the full spectrum of investor profiles, Absa has been evolving to include wealth management services, integrating capabilities from the wider bank to provide clients with an holistic offering.

It also has an attractive offshore option: the World Trader Platform, which offers the ability to invest and trade in more than 30,000 shares and ETFs worldwide. Clients can buy ETFs listed on Nasdaq as well as trade long or short exposure in ETFs that track US indices.