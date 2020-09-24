SA’s top stockbrokers: Special mention — CFD providers
This specialist supplier obviously knows how to make a difference in low-cost, short-term leveraged trading
24 September 2020 - 08:00
IG SA, a specialist supplier of contracts for difference (CFD), is the Top CFD Provider of the Year.
Part of a global company, the group offers CFDs on 17,000 instruments worldwide. It supplements that huge range of options with four IG trading platforms as well as two third-party ones so clients can choose based on their specific needs.
