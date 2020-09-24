Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top stockbrokers: People’s choice awards Personalised relationships matter BL PREMIUM

Unum Capital wins the People’s Choice of the Year award, surging into the top spot after not having made the top 10 in last year’s survey.

The stockbroker, which offers both online execution and advisory services, is relatively young, having been formed in a breakaway from Vunani in 2015. Led by Mark Weetman, the firm has quickly built a reputation for strong personalised services. It has also been beefing up its offerings since it was formed and this is obviously being recognised by its clients, which gave it very high ratings in almost every category.