Marc Hasenfuss Editor-at-large
Companies / Investors Monthly

EDITOR’S NOTE: A treasure chest of shareholder expertise

Budding investors will surely find this edition a most valuable reference document as they scour the JSE for opportunities

24 September 2020 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Finding the stockbroker best suited to your particular needs is a critical component of successful and enduring investing. I believe our stockbroker rankings, which cover a multitude of angles, have become a definitive reference point.

