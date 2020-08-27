Companies / Investors Monthly Why investors should try their hand in the gaming sector Technological advances combined with higher internet and smartphone penetration will underpin growth in the gaming industry, writes The Finance Ghost BL PREMIUM

With 2.7-billion gamers worldwide and an estimated $160bn global industry, the gaming and e-sports sector is really hotting up.

Your frame of reference might be the occasional Fifa battle at a braai on PlayStation or Xbox, but the world of gaming has become much broader.