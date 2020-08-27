Companies / Investors Monthly Truworths’ Michael Mark: Running a retail marathon Truworths says its long-serving CEO is needed now as much as ever, writes Katharine Child BL PREMIUM

A politician who has been in charge for 29 years is derided as a dictator. But in the business world, leaders who spend decades at the helm are often loved by the board of directors and shareholders.

Michael Mark has been CEO at Truworths since 1991, and is said to still sign off on every decision. He is widely (and rightfully) regarded as the driving force behind the credit fashion retailer’s glory days in the 1990s and early 2000s.