Trade of the Month: Famous Brands
Famous Brands is the one to nibble at in a difficult sector
27 August 2020 - 08:00
Deciding on these two eatery brand counters as the trade of the month is like deciding which of your two children is the naughtier.
The one that has done the least wrong in the past couple of years is Spur Corp.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now