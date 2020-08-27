Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Freedom, home hazards and a smart mine move At this stage it is difficult to quantify the effect of the new working normal on the real estate sector BL PREMIUM

It’s wonderful, this feeling of emancipation … at least for now. Judging by the empty shelves in my local bottle store (where there was not a single bottle of brandy, whisky or vodka left on "opening day") the spectre of a nanny state has not quite been exorcised by the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol.Many of my colleagues are now settled in the groove of working from home. Before lockdown, many would speculate that their productivity would go for a loop away from the discipline (and collegial atmosphere) of a work office. But they seem to be doing just fine.The work-from-home regime has its challenges. I recall doing a radio interview when my son was still a hyperactive toddler. He was not happy at being shut out of Daddy’s office. He flooded the house while I was still on air and — for good measure — tossed the video camera into the loo.At this stage it is difficult to quantify the effect of the new working normal on the real estate sector. I suspect some workers will gr...