Crookes Brothers: Not the juiciest apple to bite into A key value driver will be non-agri as Crookes looks to unlock the value of its underlying real estate, most notably the Renishaw properties

Agricultural businesses have largely been immune to any serious symptoms of the lockdown, with most being deemed essential services.

Crookes Bothers is one of only a handful of genuine agri-business contenders on the JSE, along with PSG-aligned entities Zeder Investments and Kaap Agri.