Crookes Brothers: Not the juiciest apple to bite into
A key value driver will be non-agri as Crookes looks to unlock the value of its underlying real estate, most notably the Renishaw properties
27 August 2020 - 08:00
Agricultural businesses have largely been immune to any serious symptoms of the lockdown, with most being deemed essential services.
Crookes Bothers is one of only a handful of genuine agri-business contenders on the JSE, along with PSG-aligned entities Zeder Investments and Kaap Agri.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now