Companies / Investors Monthly

Back to the past is mining’s future

Three mining companies specialise in the reprocessing of tailings, extracting metals that were not extracted when the material was processed the first time

BL PREMIUM
27 August 2020 - 08:00 Petri Redelinghuys

BUY: JUBILEE METALS GROUP Share price: 142c JSE code: JBL

Jubilee Metals Group has been getting popular — and for good reason. It has a history in platinum mining, which is not too glorious, as can be seen by the share price performance over the past decade.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now