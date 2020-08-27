Companies / Investors Monthly Back to the past is mining’s future Three mining companies specialise in the reprocessing of tailings, extracting metals that were not extracted when the material was processed the first time BL PREMIUM

BUY: JUBILEE METALS GROUP Share price: 142c JSE code: JBL

Jubilee Metals Group has been getting popular — and for good reason. It has a history in platinum mining, which is not too glorious, as can be seen by the share price performance over the past decade.