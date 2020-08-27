Companies / Investors Monthly Afrimat and Raubex: The tale of two survivors Unlike many others, infrastructure firms Afrimat and Raubex are flourishing, writes Anthony Clark BL PREMIUM

The list of JSE construction and related stocks that have collapsed into a pile of dust or are a shadow of their former selves is long. Aveng, Basil Read, Group 5, Stefanutti Stocks, WG Wearne and Murray & Roberts spring to mind.

For many stocks the halcyon days of the 2000s, the new millennium and the unbridled expansion of infrastructure tied to the 2010 soccer World Cup were the zenith.