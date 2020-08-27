Companies / Investors Monthly AECI: An explosive long-term investment The original African Explosives business was formed in 1924 and listed on the JSE in 1966, but the group has diversified to provide a range of products and services under five key pillars BL PREMIUM

These are mining solutions (explosives and blasting services), water treatment, plant and animal health (crop protection and plant nutrients), food and beverage (supplying into various industries including the wine, bakery and health and nutrition industries) and chemicals. A sixth pillar is the property and corporate division, which looks after the company’s real estate interests.