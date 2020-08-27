AECI: An explosive long-term investment
The original African Explosives business was formed in 1924 and listed on the JSE in 1966, but the group has diversified to provide a range of products and services under five key pillars
27 August 2020 - 08:00
The original African Explosives business was formed in 1924 and listed on the JSE in 1966, but the group has diversified to provide a range of products and services under five key pillars.
These are mining solutions (explosives and blasting services), water treatment, plant and animal health (crop protection and plant nutrients), food and beverage (supplying into various industries including the wine, bakery and health and nutrition industries) and chemicals. A sixth pillar is the property and corporate division, which looks after the company’s real estate interests.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now