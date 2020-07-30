Trade of the Month: Stor-Age vs Capitec
Stor-Age and Capitec are at opposite ends of the scale as Covid storm gathers
30 July 2020 - 12:00
It’s a terribly tricky time on the JSE. Exasperated investors might default to buying the 10 biggest "global" stocks on the JSE and leave alone the multitude of SA Inc stocks, being battered by the government’s sometimes illogical economic response to the Covid-19 crisis.
Yet smart and patient investors can make good money by backing good companies and good (read: reduced) prices. The sudden feeding frenzy at Quantum Foods this month was a prime example.
