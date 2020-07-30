Companies / Investors Monthly SA’s top private banks and wealth managers Extensive annual survey produces the goods once again as wealth managers reveal their strategies in the face of a worldwide health and economic crisis, writes Colin Anthony BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 has changed just about everything — but in the wealth management space, tried and trusted principles still apply.

As the markets crashed in March at the onset of the pandemic, wealth managers spent much time assuaging client fears, persuading them to adapt portfolios where necessary rather than panic and sell. This task, they say, was smoothest with longtime clients with whom they’d developed trust, having managed them through previous market crises.