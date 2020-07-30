Companies / Investors Monthly Quantum takes wing In mid-June the share price suddenly soared and an unexpectedly frenzied time followed, writes Anthony Clark BL PREMIUM

Not for some years have investors seen such feathers fly as in the rapid unfurling of a power struggle at JSE small-cap counter Quantum Foods.

Until early June, Wellington-based Quantum Foods was an unassuming, mostly overlooked counter involved in poultry farming and animal feeds, with an egg business.