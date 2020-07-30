Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: ARB Holdings IM recommends a BUY on the stock for those wishing to acquire a solid, well-run business BL PREMIUM

Outside the concentration of top 40 stocks on the JSE are a slew of micro and small caps that are virtually unknown to most investors. The existence of these companies is often only registered when there is corporate action that heightens interest in a long-forgotten listing.

Electrical infrastructure group ARB Holdings is one such small-cap stock, even though the group has undertaken a series of well-considered acquisitions to diversify its original electrical cabling base into a wide range of sector services and latterly lighting.