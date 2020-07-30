Companies / Investors Monthly Hedge funds’ moment Greater flexibility in investment strategies is an advantage, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

While global markets have clawed back some of the losses experienced during the March sell-off, uncertainty remains a key theme as Covid-19 cases rise and a potential vaccine remains some way off.

Preparation for uncertainty offers investors breathing space to handle market shocks, believes Gyongyi King, chief investment officer at Alexander Forbes Investments.