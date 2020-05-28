Companies / Investors Monthly Sowing, but variable reaping in agricultural counters Fifteen businesses and co-operatives dominate the local agricultural landscape. These are sizeable companies, though all have different drivers. We examine three sector counters BL PREMIUM

BUY: SENWES Share price: R10 ZAR-X

Senwes is based in Klerksdorp in North West and was founded in 1909. It has a market valuation of R1.8bn. It has interests in grain handling and storage, has a large financial services division and is a leading dealer in John Deere agricultural equipment.