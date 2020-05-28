Companies / Investors Monthly Picking markets amid the Covid-19 fallout But the key for investors remains diversification, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

The response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been anything but uniform as countries implemented different lockdown measures.Economic support measures also differed. The robust and expedient response from numerous central banks, which loosened fiscal purse strings and committed to spending as needed to protect economies and businesses, helped various nations contain the fallout."It was unprecedented for central banks and governments to step into the void so promptly with relief measures," says James Twidale, CEO of Stonewood Asset Management."This broader approach includes various stimulus packages via monetary and fiscal policies. The concern is that many reserve banks have become a lender of last resort. And by buying debt and equities, they become a safety net for a fiat monetary system, which skews risk and reward variables," he says.While there are no guarantees that these measures can save everyone, John Wyn-Evans, head of investment strategy at Investec Wealth & Investment UK, be...