Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Cartrack For the year to end-February subscriber growth was 17% to more than 1.1-million, with subscription revenue of almost R1.9bn

At this testing time for businesses worldwide, it would probably not be regarded as the most prudent decision to select a small-ap stock as a Pick of the Month.

It would also go against convention to pick a small-cap stock that was trading at a 15 times trailing earnings multiple — at a time when well-established counters are afforded low single-digit multiples.